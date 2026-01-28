Oppn deliberately exaggerating issue, minister has no connection with excise controversy: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, stated on Wednesday that the Opposition is deliberately exaggerating the issue and the Minister for Excise has no connection with the excise controversy being kicked up in the state.

Responding to questions on the Opposition demanding the resignation of Minister for Excise R.B. Timmapur, Shivakumar said on Wednesday, “In my view, R.B. Timmapur has no connection whatsoever with the controversy. The Opposition is deliberately exaggerating the issue. I will discuss the matter in detail with the Chief Minister and then respond. A political conspiracy is underway.”

The BJP leaders are raising the issue in the Assembly today under Rule 69 and it is likely to create high drama.

The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday sought a probe by a sitting High Court judge or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into what it alleged was an excise scam in the state.

Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said the BJP and JD(S) were jointly staging a protest against what he alleged was a ‘corrupt and immoral’ state government near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha.

He said the protest was being held in the presence of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, JD(S) leaders Suresh Babu and Bhojegowda, along with MLAs and MLCs from both parties.

Vijayendra claimed the name of the Excise Minister himself was being mentioned in the purported excise scam and “despite this, the Chief Minister is not allowing a discussion on the issue in the House.”

Vijayendra further alleged that it had become impossible for officials to get postings in the Excise Department without paying crores of rupees as bribes. “As a result, the government has allowed liquor sales even in rural grocery shops and permitted illegal liquor sales. This is how the government is filling its coffers. Karnataka has never seen such a shameless and disgraceful government in its history,” he said.

Responding to the BJP staging a protest and demanding his resignation, Timmapur on Tuesday said he would not resign and would issue a clarification on the floor of the House.

He said, “I will not resign. Let the BJP raise the matter during the session. I will answer the charges and also provide clarifications.”



