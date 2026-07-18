‘Our Constitution guarantees right to dissent’: Pawan Khera slams police action after Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday criticised the Union government over the police action after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, alleging that the right to dissent guaranteed under the Constitution was being denied.

Khera said the action against the protesters reflected the NDA government’s approach towards peaceful demonstrations and questioned the role of the Union Home Ministry, which oversees the Delhi Police.

In a post on social media platform X, Khera said, “Our Constitution guarantees the right to dissent. The Home Ministry appears determined to deny it.”

He added, “The Delhi Police reports directly to the Home Ministry – the very Ministry that appointed a new Police Commissioner in Delhi just yesterday. If today’s crackdown is his first brief, it sends a chilling message: Political obedience takes precedence over Constitutional duty.”

Targeting the Centre over previous instances of police action during protests, Khera said, “From dragging away women wrestlers to manhandling ex-servicemen, this government has repeatedly demonstrated its contempt for the Constitution.”

He further said, “Today’s actions lay bare this government’s mindset: Peaceful protest is not a fundamental democratic right to be protected, but a law-and-order problem to be crushed.”

Concluding his post, the Congress leader said, “It is a shame that the world’s largest democracy is being ‘ruled’ by the most undemocratic and anti-democratic political party of the world.”

Khera’s remarks came after Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a 21-day hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, was shifted to a hospital early on Saturday following concerns over his deteriorating health.

The move was carried out by Delhi Police in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts. The police said Wangchuk was taken to the hospital for essential medical care.

In a post on X, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said, “As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care.”

The Delhi Police further said, “While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely.”

The police also appealed to the protesters at Jantar Mantar to vacate the site peacefully, stating, “We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest.”

The protest at Jantar Mantar was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leaks.

Several Opposition leaders, including Khera, had visited Wangchuk during his hunger strike and urged him to end the fast in view of his deteriorating health.

Wangchuk had called for a march on July 20, commencing from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House to demand the resignation of Pradhan on the first day of the Monsoon Session.