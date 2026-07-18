Bengal Guv’s office issues caution against fraudulent calls claiming to be from Lok Bhavan

Kolkata: The office of the West Bengal Governor, R.N. Ravi, had issued a note of caution for people in general against fraudulent calls purporting to be from the Governor or officers of the Lok Bhavan.

According to a statement issued from the Governor’s office on Friday night, it had recently come to the notice of the Lok Bhavan (previously Raj Bhavan) that an unknown individual was impersonating the Governor or officers of Lok Bhavan through telephone calls made from mobile number +91 98365 40163 to various dignitaries, senior government officials and other persons.

“Taking serious note of the matter, Lok Bhavan has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell, Kolkata Police. A case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation,” read a statement issued by the Lok Bhavan.

In the statement, an advisory had also been issued for government officials and members of the public in general to exercise due caution and not to act upon any unsolicited or suspicious telephone call or other communication purporting to be either from the Governor or any officer of Lok Bhavan without first verifying its authenticity with Lok Bhavan.

“Anyone receiving any such telephone call or communication, or having information relating to the impersonation, is requested to immediately bring the matter to the notice of Lok Bhavan through the following official channels: Contact number: 033-2200-1641- 44 Email:generalcellgs@gmail.com,” the statement issued from the Governor’s office read.

Meanwhile, an insider from the Kolkata Police said that cops have registered a case under specific Sections and started an investigation in the matter. “They are trying to trace the accused by checking the tower location and call details record of that specific mobile number,” said the city police insider.

He also said that an investigation is underway to trace the number from where the calls were made and to whom such calls were made. The police have already contacted several people who received the calls.

“We are trying to know what the person said on the calls he made to such persons. We are confident that we will find the culprit soon. In addition, efforts are being made to find out if there was any similarity between the people who received the calls. The police are taking the investigation forward based on several sources. The police are also talking to the officials of the Raj Bhavan to investigate the incident,” the city police insider said.