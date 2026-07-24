Our moral, political and constitutional duty to stand with them: Sonia Gandhi on student protest issue

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday criticised the Central government’s handling of student protests over examination paper leaks, alleging that the education system was facing a deep crisis.

The veteran leader, in an article in The Hindu, shared by the Congress party on its X handle, said, “The Modi government routinely uses violence in preference to dialogue. The pattern is clear, from farmers to activists.”

The party said, “The Modi government has not just degraded India’s education landscape but has also made a habit of acting with utter impunity, supreme self-delusion, and abject insensitivity. India’s students have called the Modi regime’s bluff.”

In her column titled, “An Education System’s Collapse, Young India’s Trauma”, Sonia Gandhi wrote that student protests against examination paper leaks and problems in the education system had gained momentum across the country and that their demands were focused on accountability and reforms.

She alleged that the government’s response had been excessive, writing, “The Narendra Modi government has responded to their courage with cowardice and wanton cruelty, treating them not as inheritors of the future but as enemies of the nation.”

Referring to the July 20 protests in Delhi, Gandhi claimed that security forces used force against demonstrators. “The Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) sought to suppress them with uncalled-for violence, using brutal lathicharges and tear gas,” she wrote.

She further stated, “These are our sons and daughters, our young men and women,” while calling for dialogue with protesting students.

Targeting the government’s broader approach towards dissent, Gandhi wrote, “The Modi government routinely uses violence in preference to dialogue. The pattern is clear, from farmers to activists.”

The Congress leader also raised concerns over public education, examination reforms and accountability mechanisms. She alleged that declining investment in public education, increased dependence on private institutions and problems within the examination system had placed additional pressure on students and families.

On examination irregularities, Gandhi wrote that the testing system had been affected by centralisation, privatisation and politicisation, alleging that repeated paper leaks had damaged students’ trust in competitive examinations.

She also criticised the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), questioning its accountability and alleging that reforms recommended by parliamentary committees had not been adequately addressed.

Gandhi further argued that unemployment, intense competition and limited opportunities had increased the stress faced by young people. She wrote that students were attempting to succeed in an increasingly demanding system without adequate support and resources.

Concluding her article, Gandhi said, “The Modi government has not just degraded India’s education landscape but has also made a habit of acting with utter impunity, supreme self-delusion, and abject insensitivity.”

She added, “India’s students have called the Modi regime’s bluff. It is our moral, political, and constitutional duty to stand with them and safeguard their future.”

This article came amid continuing political debate over examination paper leaks, student protests and the government’s announcement of stricter legal measures against irregularities in competitive examinations.