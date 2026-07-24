UP Cong leaders seek political accountability on paper leak issue after PM Modi’s address

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders on Friday intensified their attack on the Centre over the alleged examination paper leak issue, questioning why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has not been asked to resign and alleging that students protesting over the controversy were being subjected to police action.

Speaking in Lucknow, Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh said the government’s response to repeated paper leak incidents had been inadequate and accused it of failing to address systemic flaws in the country’s examination process.

“These are all excuses. Examination papers have been leaking for more than five years. Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly raised the issue, saying that there are serious flaws in our education system, examination system, and the overall process, and that these need to be fixed. Why hasn’t the government addressed these problems?” Singh told IANS.

He further alleged that those responsible for the leaks had not been held accountable.

“It is their own people who are responsible for the paper leaks. Why hasn’t the minister been asked to resign?” he asked.

Referring to the ongoing protests by students, Singh claimed that demonstrators and Opposition leaders were facing repression.

“Students protesting are being subjected to brutal baton charges, and the entire Opposition is being harassed for raising these issues. Parliament is not being allowed to function properly whenever the Opposition seeks to press its demands,” he alleged.

Echoing similar concerns, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai accused the government of attempting to divert attention from larger issues by suppressing student protests.

“It is extremely unfortunate. To divert attention from the issues of donation theft and fund misappropriation, they are completely suppressing the voices of children today. They are beating them with batons and humiliating them,” Rai said.

Referring to visuals from the protests, he alleged, “I saw how a girl was attacked with batons on her private parts; it is very unfortunate.”

Demanding action against the Union Education Minister, Rai said, “The government must ensure that Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. He should be dismissed.”

The Congress leaders’ statements came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Thursday night that the Centre is preparing a comprehensive law to introduce stricter provisions and stringent punishments for examination paper leak cases.

In a video message posted on his official X account, the Prime Minister said, “More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!” He also said the government had taken several measures over the past two-and-a-half months, leading to the arrest and imprisonment of those responsible, while assuring that a comprehensive Bill would be placed before Parliament to strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders maintained that legislative changes alone were insufficient and reiterated their demand for political accountability, insisting that the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was necessary alongside reforms to the examination system.