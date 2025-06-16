Outgoing Udupi BJP President Kishore Kumar Voices Grievances Over Premature Removal

Udupi: Kishore Kumar Kundapur, the outgoing BJP district president for Udupi, publicly expressed his discontent during a handover ceremony on Monday at the BJP district office. His grievance stemmed from the early replacement of his position, a move that has left him feeling betrayed.

Kumar refused to participate in the traditional handover of power to his successor, Kuttyar Naveen Shetty and declined the customary honor bestowed upon outgoing presidents. He lamented that his tenure, which lasted only one year and four months, was cut short, despite the typical term being three years.

“When selecting candidates for elections, discussions often revolve around caste and financial considerations,” Kumar stated at the event. “But are these factors necessary when appointing a district president? While the party claims to prioritize the collective over the individual, this appears to be mere rhetoric. During my time as district president, the BJP secured victories in both the Lok Sabha and Legislative Council elections. I executed all party programs with unwavering dedication and honesty, refraining from submitting any misleading reports to the state. Despite this, I remain uncertain as to what transgressions I committed.”

Kumar emphasized that he had not actively sought the position of district president. He further revealed that rumors of his potential replacement began circulating a mere eight months into his tenure. “Upon hearing these rumors, I convened a meeting of district office bearers and made it clear that I would not implore anyone to retain this position. I stated that if they wished for me to continue, they could attempt to facilitate that outcome, to which I had no objection,” he stated.

He recounted a recent visit to Shikaripura, where state presidents delivered eloquent speeches. However, he later surmised that the positive sentiments were likely connected to the circumstances surrounding his replacement. “During my tenure, I found myself constantly battling rumors designed to undermine my position. Politics aside, I recognize the existence of a larger world beyond this, and I am confident in my ability to navigate it.”

Kumar detailed receiving a late-evening phone call from the state general secretary, informing him of his impending replacement. He was told that Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) would not be considered for the position. “I informed them that after my departure, I would not need to be involved in the selection of my successor. When I inquired about the timing of the change, I was told it would occur that night. However, while still on the phone, I discovered via WhatsApp that the order for the president’s replacement had already been issued. Why this deception?” he questioned.

Kumar expressed profound disappointment at the news of his removal. “It is deeply disheartening to hear from so many individuals who believe I should not be removed from the president’s post. This premature change has led to the propagation of inaccurate information about me. I have never defrauded anyone or accepted illicit funds. As president, I incurred substantial personal expenses without seeking reimbursement. I cannot demonstrate greater loyalty and integrity than this,” he asserted.

In a final act of protest, Kumar declared, “I will neither accept the felicitation for outgoing presidents nor will I participate in the handover of power. The power was forcibly taken from me. Therefore, this is not a handover ceremony. If power is transferred to someone who is not aligned with me, it sends the wrong message.”

Subsequently, BJP state general secretary Sunil Kumar formally transferred the party flag to the new district president, Kuttyar Naveen Shetty. Throughout the proceedings, Kishore Kumar remained with his hands clasped behind his back. When BJP leader Uday Kumar Shetty attempted to present him with a shawl and offer congratulations, Kumar refused the gesture. Immediately following the event, Kumar departed for his next engagement, leaving the BJP shawl he had been wearing behind.

Sunil Kumar, the BJP state general secretary, acknowledged the situation, stating, “It is natural to experience some disappointment when relinquishing power. However, no disappointment should disrupt the party’s system. Changes are necessary from time to time. If there is any genuine cause for disappointment, steps will be taken to address it.”

Notable figures present at the event included BJP state general secretary Sunil Kumar, MLAs Suresh Shetty Gurme and Kiran Kodgi, former MLA Lalaji R. Mendan, BJP Dakshina Kannada district president Satish Kumpal, former district president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak, and leaders Uday Kumar Shetty, Vikas Puttur, Reshma Uday Shetty, and Dinakar Shetty Herga.



