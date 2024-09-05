Over 1 crore & counting: BJP membership drive logs record numbers, Advani’s membership renewed

New Delhi: The mega membership drive of the BJP has registered over one crore members in the last three days as party patriarch L.K Advani’s membership was also renewed on Thursday.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawre on Thursday claimed that the party has scripted a record by enrolling more than one crore members in just three days.

Senior BJP leader took to X and shared that the BJP membership campaign is scripting history, within the first few days of launch.

“More than 1 crore members have joined the Sangathan Parv Membership Campaign 2024, which started on 2 September, in just 3 days, which is a record in itself. There is tremendous enthusiasm among the countrymen and workers about this campaign,” Tawde said.

He also expressed hope that the number of members will create another record in the coming days.

The BJP leader also made an appeal to the existing members as well as new enthusiasts to attain the party membership by either giving a missed call or through NaMo App.

“You too can join BJP today by giving a missed call on 88 00 00 2024 or through NaMo App,” he said.

Notably, the BJP’s membership drive kicked off on September 2, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi enrolling as the first party member.

BJP President J.P. Nadda also reached the residence of Lal Krishna Advani, one of the founding members of the BJP and extended him the certificate of membership renewal. He also shared a photo of the same on social media.

After renewing the party patriarch’s membership, Nadda wrote on X: “Handed over the copy of renewal of membership under ‘Bharatiya Janata Party – National Membership Campaign 2024’ to senior party leader respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji at his residence in New Delhi.”

“Your unwavering dedication to the party is admirable and always inspires us,” he added.