Youth, experience ‘Drives’ Runway Friction Testing Team at MIA

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has set a new benchmark for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The Aviation Infrastructure industry is largely composed of a male workforce, especially on the Airside, due to the requirement of technical skills. In a move towards the creation of an inclusive workforce, the Airport has trained an internal team of three to drive the recently inducted Airport Surface Friction Tester (ASFT).

The team, composed of Prabhakaran Sundaram, Shefali Mhaldar, and Prasanna Rangarajan – electrical, civil, and mechanical engineers, respectively – are certified to drive and calibrate the runway with the imported ASFT equipment.

Aircraft wheels can leave behind a rubber residue which could cause runways to become slippery, compromising passenger safety. The friction measuring vehicle is used to measure the rate of slippage and loss of friction on the runway surface due to rubber buildup or pavement wear.

Shefali, a passionate civil engineer, in her early 20’s, deals with challenges that the aviation sector presents, and Prasanna in his mid-40s, brings his mechanical engineering skills to the fore in handling the ASFT. Prabhakaran, in his early 40s, with his electrical engineering skills completes the troika, trained in handling the ASFT equipment.

This unbeatable combination of youth and experience is now certified to operate and calibrate the runway with the ASFT by Moventor, the OEM from Finland. The airport carries out the tests once every 45 days.

“Training the trio ensures business continuity at the Airport for the operation and maintenance of the ASFT. It is also an investment in a combination of youth and experience for the future of the safest tabletop airport in India. It also opens opportunities to share our in-house expertise with other airports that may need this specialized equipment,” avers the Chief Airport Officer.



