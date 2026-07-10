Over 2,500 flood-affected families in Surat receive financial assistance

Surat: More than 2,000 flood-affected families in Surat’s Bhatar area have begun receiving immediate financial assistance after the district administration completed door-to-door surveys in some of the worst-affected localities following the recent heavy rainfall and flooding.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday distributed financial assistance of Rs 6,800 per family to residents of Ambedkar Nagar, Azad Nagar, Indira Nagar and Rasulabad in Bhatar.

The assistance comprises cash doles along with support for household articles and clothing for families whose homes, belongings and livelihoods were affected by the floods.

The distribution followed relief operations launched by the district administration on a war footing after floodwaters receded.

Officials conducted house-to-house surveys to identify affected households and facilitate the immediate disbursal of assistance in the presence of District Collector Tejas Parmar and Surat Municipal Commissioner M. Nagarajan.

Addressing residents, Sanghavi urged people in the flood-affected areas to maintain cleanliness and cooperate fully with officials carrying out the door-to-door survey.

He assured residents that no eligible family would be left without assistance. “No affected family will be deprived of assistance, and financial aid will be delivered by reaching every household,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Surat had once again demonstrated resilience, patience and unity in the aftermath of the heavy rainfall.

He noted that residents had supported one another despite difficult circumstances and expressed hope that the financial assistance would help families whose household belongings, businesses and sources of livelihood had been affected.

“The government will stand shoulder to shoulder with flood-affected families not only through this financial assistance but throughout their rehabilitation and return to normal life,” Sanghavi said.

Following the torrential rainfall, District Collector Tejas Parmar directed officials to begin an immediate survey of affected areas.

Acting under the guidance of South Sub-Divisional Magistrate V.J. Bhandari, the administration surveyed affected households in the Majura area and initiated the distribution of assistance amounting to Rs 6,800 per family.

The package includes household assistance as well as daily wage support under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

According to the district administration, more than 2,500 families across Surat city have so far received financial relief under the supervision of Bhandari.