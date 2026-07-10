Over 95,000 evacuated as heavy rains hit Beijing

Beijing: A total of 95,657 people from 36,279 households in Beijing had been evacuated as of 5 pm on Friday, as authorities intensified flood-control measures and carried out emergency relocations in preparation for heavy rainfall.

A new round of heavy rain began battering the city on Friday, with average precipitation reaching 12 mm from 8 am. to 5 pm, according to the Beijing municipal flood control office. The heaviest rainfall was recorded at a marketplace in the suburban district of Pinggu, where precipitation totalled 164 mm.

All large and medium-sized reservoirs in the city are operating below their upper water-level limits, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local meteorological authorities forecast torrential rain and isolated heavy downpours on Friday evening and overnight, with moderate to torrential rainfall expected to continue through Saturday.

Residents are advised to reduce outdoor activities and closely monitor weather warnings and emergency updates.

On Tuesday, China has deployed flood-control and emergency response measures as Typhoons Maysak and Bavi are expected to bring heavy rainfall and heighten flood risks in several river basins across the country, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Recent extreme rainstorms triggered by Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of the year, have caused severe flooding in parts of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the Pearl River basin. Continued rain and flooding could pose further threats, the ministry said.

on Tuesday, Guangxi upgraded its flood alert to the highest-level red warning, which was quickly followed by another flood red alert issued by neighbouring Guangdong Province.

From Friday, Super Typhoon Bavi is expected to approach China’s eastern coast and affect the country’s six major river basins for about a week, bringing a high risk of flood-related disasters.

The ministry urged efforts to strengthen flood prevention in Guangxi, improve monitoring and early warning systems, ensure reservoir safety, guard against mountain torrents and flooding in small and medium-sized rivers, and enhance inspections of dikes and water conservancy projects.