Padma Shri winner Khemaraj Sundriyal on 60 years of weaving Panipat’s global legacy

Panipat: In a heartfelt conversation following the announcement of the Padma Shri 2026 awards, master weaver Khemaraj Sundriyal shared his remarkable journey from a humble farming family in Uttarakhand to becoming the silent architect behind Panipat’s rise as a world-renowned handloom hub.

The government of India’s highest civilian honour recognises his six decades of innovation, dedication, and transformative contributions to Indian handicrafts.

Born in Sumadi village, Uttarakhand, into a family with no weaving heritage, Khemaraj faced early struggles.

“I had to walk six kilometres daily to my institute as a student. There were taunts and social neglect because weaving was not seen as prestigious work for someone from my background,” he recalled.

“But I chose weaving as my life’s goal. There is no such thing as Brahmin or Kshatriya; work is the greatest religion.”

Arriving in Panipat in 1966 after a government transfer from Varanasi, he joined the Weavers’ Service Centre – established with support from Jawaharlal Nehru and Pupul Jayakar – which employed Partition migrants.

“That was a turning point,” he said. “I experimented with traditional Khes weaving, turning it into bedsheets, bed covers, and modern products, opening new markets.”

His most revolutionary feat was adapting Jamdani art – traditionally on cotton muslin – to wool shawls.

“People said it was impossible, but I proved it could be done beautifully on wool,” he explained. This breakthrough earned him national awards and revitalised the industry. Khemaraj also recreated MF Hussain’s paintings as lifelike woven tapestries.

“The detail was so precise that viewers couldn’t tell if it was painted or woven,” he noted proudly.

He advanced tapestry and wall hangings, reproducing renowned artworks on looms with canvas-like fidelity. From crude to permanent dyeing, he drove quality upgrades.

“Initially, people hesitated, but I arranged training. Today, Panipat’s dyeing is world-class,” he said.

Reflecting on the award, Khemaraj expressed gratitude. “I applied last year and received the call this time. The family erupted in joy,” he shared.

His daughter-in-law added, “This is a dream come true. The art Papa (Father) adopted long ago is now recognised by the world.”

Praising the Modi government’s merit-based approach, he said, “Now, awards are given based on merit, not recommendations. It’s commendable to honour those unsung for years.”

To the youth, his message is clear: “Hard work pays off. Embrace traditional art and handloom with diligence – this honour will inspire many.”

Khemaraj Sundriyal’s name is now synonymous with Panipat’s identity. His legacy of innovation continues to weave pride into India’s cultural fabric.