Padubidri: Abhishek, Owner of Gouji Events, Dies in Road Accident

Padubidri: A pall of sorrow has descended upon the region following the untimely demise of Abhishek, a 32-year-old entrepreneur from Mangaluru, in a fatal road accident early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on the Padubidri National Highway, claiming the life of a prominent event management professional.

Abhishek, widely known as Abhi, was the proprietor of Gouji Events, a well-regarded event management company based in Pumpwell, Mangaluru. He was reportedly returning from Kaup after overseeing an event when the tragic incident unfolded.

According to preliminary reports, at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Abhishek’s vehicle veered off course at a curve near the Yermal Thenka bridge. The car is said to have initially struck an electric pole before colliding with a coconut tree with considerable force. The impact of the collision resulted in critical injuries to Abhishek.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and Abhishek was swiftly transported to Mukka Srinivas Hospital. Despite the immediate and dedicated efforts of the medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Authorities indicate that Abhishek was the sole occupant of the vehicle, travelling from Udupi towards Mangaluru. Sources suggest that a group of friends were following him in separate vehicles. The severity of the crash caused the electric pole to collapse, while Abhishek’s car sustained extensive damage. The absence of a power supply at the time of the incident is credited with averting a potentially larger catastrophe.

Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, the late Abhishek was actively engaged in various social initiatives and was a respected figure within the community.

The Padubidri Police Station has registered a case concerning the accident and has initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the precise circumstances that led to the tragic event.