Padubidri Police Apprehend Woman for Alleged Deception Involving Counterfeit Gold

Padubidri: Authorities in Padubidri have taken into custody a woman accused of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme involving a spurious gold chain. The arrest follows a resident’s complaint alleging she was swindled out of valuable possessions.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 13, 2026, at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the vicinity of the old post office in Padubidri, Nadsalu village, Kaup taluk. According to reports, Bassamma, the complainant, was approached by a woman and a man, both previously unknown to her. The individuals presented Bassamma with what appeared to be a gold chain adorned with nine Lakshmi pendants. They asserted that the chain contained six sovereigns of gold and persuaded her to exchange it for her own valuables and cash.

Believing the suspects’ representations, Bassamma relinquished two sovereigns of gold ornaments, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 6,000 in cash. The suspects promptly absconded with the exchanged items. Subsequent examination of the chain at a jewellery establishment revealed it to be counterfeit, prompting Bassamma to file a formal complaint with the Padubidri police.

The investigation was initiated under the directions of Udupi SP Hariram Shankar. It was conducted under the supervision of Additional SP Sudhakar S. Nayak, Karkala Sub-Division DySP Vijayaprasad, and Kaup Circle Inspector Azmath Ali.

Law enforcement officials identified the accused as Kavya, a resident of Buduganahalli in Ballapura, Bellavi Hobli, Tumakuru district, and Venkatesh, hailing from Santhe Bennur taluk in Davanagere district.

On March 23, 2026, police apprehended Kavya. A search of her person and belongings resulted in the recovery of gold ornaments weighing 7.610 grams, valued at Rs 75,000, along with Rs 6,000 in cash.

The operation leading to the arrest was executed by PSI Saktivelu E., Anil Kumar T. Nayak, along with ASI Rajesh P., Girish U.R., HC Krishnaprasad, PC Sandesh Bhandari, Woman PC Rukmini, and Shirva Woman PC Jyothi. Authorities are continuing their investigation, including efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining suspect, Venkatesh, and to determine if the same scheme may have victimized other individuals.