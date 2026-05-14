Pakistan will face unprecedented consequences if it targets India: Rajnath Singh

Jaipur: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that any hostile act against India would invite consequences “never witnessed before”.

Reaffirming India’s policy of “zero tolerance” against terrorism, he said the country would respond decisively to any threat to its sovereignty and security.

Rajnath Singh said India’s national security policy has undergone a historic and comprehensive transformation over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said India has adopted a policy of “zero tolerance” against terrorism and conveyed a strong message to the world that any hostile act against the country would invite decisive consequences.

“India has sent a clear message to the world that we maintain a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism. If Pakistan attempts to cast an evil eye on us, then what has never happened before will inevitably occur,” he added.

The Defence Minister was addressing the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Shri Rao Dudaji in Merta, Nagaur district, on Thursday.

He said Rajasthan has always inspired the nation through its traditions of sacrifice, courage and patriotism, noting that families across the state proudly contribute soldiers to the armed forces.

Referring to Rao Dudaji as a symbol of valour and righteousness, he said his life continues to inspire younger generations with ideals of courage, commitment and devotion to justice and dharma.

Rajnath Singh said India’s armed forces have demonstrated exceptional military capability through the 2016 surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot airstrikes and, most recently, through “Operation Sindoor”.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, he said the nation responded firmly and made it clear that India does not provoke others, but will respond decisively when challenged.

“If Indian citizens are attacked, we will retaliate even across borders. No boundary can stop India from defending its people,” he asserted.

Emphasising women empowerment, the Defence Minister said respect for women is deeply rooted in Indian civilisation.

He highlighted initiatives such as “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” and the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment Act aimed at strengthening women’s representation and safety.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, speaking on the occasion, said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the leadership of the Defence Minister, rapid modernisation of the armed forces has strengthened India’s self-reliance in the defence sector.

He praised the role of the Indian Army during “Operation Sindoor” and said Rajasthan’s brave heroes continue to inspire the nation with their legacy of sacrifice and patriotism.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to preserving and promoting Rajasthan’s glorious cultural and historical heritage for future generations.

He announced that panoramas dedicated to eminent personalities and historical figures are being developed across the state, including Mahavir Ji, Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, Bhakt Shiromani Karma Bai, Jasnath Ji, Khema Baba, Bhamashah, Rao Chandrasen, Sant Shri Durbalnath Ji, Veer Durgadas, Hadi Rani, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and Veer Tejaji.

Sharma further said the government is implementing development initiatives across the agriculture, water management and infrastructure sectors.

He said projects such as the Ramjal Setu Link Project, the Yamuna Water Agreement, strengthening of the Indira Gandhi Canal and Gang Canal, as well as the Mahi, Dewas and Som-Kamla-Amba projects, are progressing rapidly across the state.