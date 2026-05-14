TN: TVK Minister Aadhav Arjun cracks down on corruption, assures women’s safety

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Minister Aadhav Arjun on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting with officials from various government departments, including drinking water, sanitation, revenue, police, and public works, at the Shenoy Nagar Corporation Office in Chennai’s Villivakkam Assembly constituency.

The meeting was held as part of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s directive asks all ministers and MLAs to hold constituency-level review meetings with officials to identify and resolve pressing local issues.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Minister Aadhav Arjun said that the government had categorised constituency issues into three broad segments for faster resolution and better monitoring.

He said one of the major concerns raised by women during the election campaign was the increasing menace of drug abuse and the functioning of liquor outlets in residential areas.

Acting on these complaints, the minister said the government has sought the immediate closure of six out of the 11 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation liquor outlets functioning in the constituency on a “war footing”.

Highlighting women’s safety as a top priority, Aadhav Arjun said police officials had been instructed to ensure transparency in complaint handling at police stations.

He stated that all citizen complaints should be video-recorded to avoid disputes and ensure accountability on both sides.

The minister also directed that closed-circuit television surveillance systems in police stations must remain operational around the clock.

On civic infrastructure, the minister said stormwater drain works in the constituency should be completed before September in preparation for the northeast monsoon.

He also asked officials to identify suitable land for establishing a new college in Villivakkam to improve access to higher education for local students.

Taking a strong stand against corruption, Aadhav Arjun warned officials against accepting commissions in government contracts.

“Whether it is in the name of the party, the government, or even my own name, corruption will not be tolerated,” he said.

“In the past, there used to be a 43 per cent commission culture. What I am saying now is zero commission,” the minister declared.

He further said the police had been given full authority to curb the spread of ganja and narcotics in the constituency and maintain law and order effectively.