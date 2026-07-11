Pakistani woman, son held in Karnataka for overstaying Visas; FIR lodged

Chikkaballapur: A Pakistani woman married to an Indian national and her son have been arrested by the Bagepalli police in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district for allegedly staying in India illegally after their visas were not renewed following ‘Operation Sindoor’ and for allegedly obtaining Indian identity documents. An FIR has been lodged in the case.

Chikkaballapur is located 75 kilometres north-east of Bengaluru city.

The accused have been identified as Farha Naaz, a Pakistani national, and her son Mohammad Fardin Khan, residents of Dasagarepalli village in Bagepalli taluk. A case has been registered against them for allegedly overstaying their visas, and further legal action has been initiated.

According to the preliminary investigation, Farha Naaz had married Ayub Khan, a resident of Dasagarepalli village. The couple has two children. Police said both Farha Naaz and her son Mohammad Fardin Khan are Pakistani citizens.

Investigators alleged that despite not possessing Indian citizenship, the two had obtained several Indian identity documents, including an Aadhaar card, ration card, voter identity card and bank accounts. Authorities are verifying the authenticity of these documents and investigating how they were obtained.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had enrolled for voter identity cards and ration cards. Officials said that obtaining such documents without Indian citizenship is illegal and constitutes an offence.

Police said Ayub Khan is currently employed as a bus driver in Qatar, while Farha Naaz and their two children had been residing in Dasagarepalli village.

According to police, although the visas of Farha Naaz and her children had expired, they continued to stay in India. Police also said the visas were not renewed following ‘Operation Sindoor’, after which a complaint was lodged alleging that they were residing in the country illegally.

Acting on the complaint, the Bagepalli police arrested the mother and son and registered an FIR.

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of Bagepalli Tahsildar Manisha N. Patri, invokes Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (corresponding provisions of the erstwhile IPC, as cited in the complaint), along with provisions of the Representation of the People Act relating to the alleged wrongful enrolment as electors.

Police are also investigating whether any officials or other persons facilitated the procurement of the identity documents.

Further investigation is underway.