Woman hacked to death with axe while taking bath in Bidar

Woman hacked to death with axe while taking bath in Karnataka’s Bidar

Bidar: A 32-year-old woman was brutally hacked to death with an axe while she was taking a bath inside her house in Halagota village of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district of Karnataka on Saturday.

The accused allegedly barged into the house when the woman was alone and attacked her, killing her on the spot before fleeing the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Anita (32), a resident of Halagota village. Police suspect that Kailash Vaijinath, who is also from the same village, committed the murder.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. within the jurisdiction of Khatakachincholi police station. Anita was alone at home as her family members had gone to their agricultural fields. She was reportedly preparing lunch to take to the farm when she went to take a bath.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly entered the house armed with an axe and attacked Anita. He first struck her on the head and then repeatedly assaulted her on other parts of the body, resulting in her death on the spot.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police are investigating the nature of the relationship between the accused and the victim and the circumstances that led to the crime.

Soon after receiving information, police rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. The accused fled after committing the murder and remains absconding.

A manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a 40-year-old woman living alone was found murdered in her rented house in Muniyappa Layout in south Bengaluru on June 30.

The victim was found in a semi-nude condition. Police suspect the assailant was known to her and are awaiting the forensic report to determine whether she was sexually assaulted. Krishna Barman, a native of West Bengal, worked as a cook in the city.

Recently, a 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, who slit her throat, as he suspected her to be talking to another man in Bengaluru’s Doddakannelli.

The couple was in a relationship and lived together in Sikkim for about a year. They moved to Bengaluru about a month ago in search of work and were staying together at a rented house in Doddakannelli. The couple was involved in a lot of arguments recently over her conversations with another man.