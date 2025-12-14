Pankaj Chaudhary unanimously elected Uttar Pradesh BJP president

Lucknow: Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has been unanimously elected as the Uttar Pradesh BJP president, Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Sunday amid loud cheers at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

“Today, on December 14, I am very happy to announce that Pankaj Chaudhary has been unanimously elected as the Uttar Pradesh BJP president. It gives me great happiness to make this announcement,” Goyal said, addressing the gathering.

After this, Chaudhary was felicitated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and other senior party leaders. Chaudhary then touched the Chief Minister’s feet and sought blessings.

Chaudhary is a seven-time MP from UP’s Mahrajganj Assembly constituency and was appointed the Union Minister of State for Finance in the second Modi Cabinet.

Chaudhary’s journey in politics started at the grassroots level when he held the position of a Member of the Municipal Corporation in Gorakhpur from 1989 to 1991. During this time, he also took on the role of Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation for a year. Subsequently, he was appointed as the Deputy Mayor of Gorakhpur.

In 1990, Chaudhary joined the BJP.

He is a member of the Kurmi community, which is recognised as part of the Other Backwards Classes (OBC).

Congratulating Chaudhary, Union Minister B.L. Verma says, “I extend my congratulations and best wishes to Pankaj Chaudhary. The BJP is a democratic party, and elections are conducted in a democratic manner. Whatever decision is taken is accepted by all party workers.”

Minister Kapil Dev Agrawal said that Chaudhary taking the charge of the top state party post is “a matter of pride”.

“He is a personality who began his political journey as a councillor, served as Deputy Mayor of Gorakhpur, and is a seven-time MP. The high command of the BJP has made a thoughtful decision, and under Chaudhary, the party will achieve new heights in the state,” he told IANS.

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar, called Pankaj Chaudhary a “very popular leader” and said, “Normally, after one or two victories, anti-incumbency sets in, but he has continued to win the Lok Sabha seat despite a challenging environment.”