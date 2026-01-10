Parashurama Theme Park Theft: Two Accused Arrested, Property Worth Rs 2.18 Lakh Recovered

Karkala: Karkala City Police have arrested two persons in connection with the theft of copper sheets from the Parashurama Theme Park building located at Bailoor Ummikal Hill in Erlapadi village of Karkala taluk. Stolen property worth approximately Rs 2.18 lakh has been recovered.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arif alias Munna (37), a resident of Kalavaru, and Abdul Hameed (32), a resident of Kavoor.

According to the police, on January 3, 2026, the accused allegedly broke open the main door of the Parashurama Theme Park building using tools, trespassed inside, and stole copper sheets fixed to the roof before fleeing the scene. Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Karkala City Police Station under Sections 331(3), 331(4), and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the case, Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, IPS, ordered the formation of three special teams. The teams conducted investigations across Udupi district, Dakshina Kannada district, and Mangaluru city, and acting on credible information, arrested the two accused.

Police stated that Arif alias Munna has more than nine criminal cases registered against him at Padubidri, Udupi City, Brahmavar, Karkala Rural, and Mulki–Moodbidri police stations. Abdul Hameed is reportedly involved in cases registered at Bantwal and Moodbidri police stations.

From the accused, police recovered 51 kg of copper sheets worth about Rs 45,000, two ceiling fans valued at ₹1,200, an Ape goods autorickshaw (KA-35-A-3870) valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh, and a Hero motorcycle (KA-19-HV-9410)worth about Rs 70,000. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 2,18,200. Efforts are underway to trace other absconding accused in the case.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of SP Hariram Shankar, IPS, and Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Naik, and led by Prabhu D.T., In-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karkala Sub-Division. The team included Karkala City Police Inspector Manjappa D.R., PSIs Murulidhar Naik and Shivakumar S.R., Karkala Rural PSI Prasanna Kumar M.S., PSI Sundar, police personnel, and officials from the District RD Cell.