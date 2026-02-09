Parish Feast of Infant Mary Church, Bajjodi, Celebrated with Solemnity

Mangaluru: The parish feast of Infant Mary Church, Bajjodi, was observed with great solemnity on Sunday, February 8th, drawing hundreds of parishioners and clergy alike. The day commenced at 9:30 AM with a gathering at the OSS convent, where a prayer service was held to bless the statue of Infant Mary, setting a reverent tone for the day’s events. Following the prayer service, a grand procession, accompanied by a band, made its way to the church.

Upon arrival at the church, donors were felicitated with blessed candles in a gesture of gratitude for their contributions to the parish community. The solemn Eucharistic celebration commenced at 10:00 AM, presided over by the main celebrant, Rev. Dr. Praveen Leo Lasrado, Secretary of the Diocesan Catholic Board of Education. Twenty priests participated in the concelebrated mass.

In his homily, Rev. Dr. Lasrado focused on the critical role of parents in the upbringing and education of their children. He emphasized the importance of striking a balance between love and discipline, advising parents to correct their children with affection when necessary. He also highlighted the reciprocal responsibilities of children towards their parents, stressing the need for respect, obedience, and care, particularly in their parents’ old age, promising abundant graces and blessings for those who fulfill these duties.

Following the Holy Eucharist, attendees enjoyed a Fancy Fete featuring a variety of stalls, games, and food items, fostering a sense of community and celebration.

In the evening, a cultural program was organized, with Mr. Anil Lobo, Chairman of MCC Bank, and Mr. Melwyn Lasrado, Director of the Minority Nigama, Bengaluru, serving as chief guests. The program showcased a range of performances, including dances, skits, and songs. A highlight of the evening was the recognition and honoring of Gurkars and Pratinidhis who had rendered significant service to the parish over the years.

Furthermore, individuals with notable achievements were also recognized and honored. Special appreciation was extended to the past Vice President, Sri Prakash Saldanha, and Secretary, Elizabeth Pereira, for their exemplary service to the parish.

The day’s events served as a fitting tribute to Infant Mary, the patroness of the church, and a celebration of the Bajjodi parish community.