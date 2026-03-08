Party workers want him in politics: JD(U) leaders on Nishant Kumar

New Delhi: As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar prepares to formally enter active politics, leaders of the Janata Dal (United) have welcomed the move, saying it reflects the sentiments of party workers.

Nishant Kumar is set to join the party on Sunday afternoon in Patna in the presence of senior JD(U) leaders.

Speaking about the development, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said party workers have long been urging Nishant Kumar to step into politics.

“The sentiments of the party workers are connected to Nishant Kumar. For a long time, workers have been urging him to enter politics, and his entry will strengthen the party,” he told IANS.

Echoing similar views, Bihar Minister Madan Sahni said the party would warmly welcome Nishant Kumar as he formally joins JD(U).

“Today we will welcome Nishant Kumar as he is going to become a party member, and he will also take on a leadership role,” Sahni said.

Meanwhile, Pappu Yadav also reacted to the development, suggesting that Nishant Kumar’s entry could help maintain unity within the party.

“If Nishant Kumar enters politics, he will keep the JDU united and preserve Nitish Kumar’s legacy,” he told IANS.

Nishant Kumar is scheduled to formally join the JD(U) at 1 p.m. at the party office in Patna in the presence of senior leaders, including JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Ahead of the ceremony, posters welcoming Nishant Kumar have appeared across parts of the city, and security arrangements have been tightened at the party headquarters to manage the expected gathering of supporters and party workers.

The development comes a day after Sanjay Kumar Jha publicly confirmed that Nishant Kumar would soon join the party. On Saturday, Nishant participated in at least two meetings with senior JD(U) leaders and legislators in Patna, signalling his growing involvement in the party’s organisational activities.

During one such meeting, Nishant interacted with JD(U) MLAs, district presidents and senior functionaries, including Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh. Jha introduced him to the gathering, where Nishant, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, greeted attendees and briefly interacted with several leaders.