Patna daylight jewellery robbery: Criminal shot in leg while escaping

Patna: In a significant development, the Patna Police on Wednesday morning hunted down the criminal linked to the recent jewelry robbery in the city. The accused, identified as Dilip Kumar was suffered bullet injuries in the police encounter and is curently under medical supervision at the hospital. The encounter broke out after the criminal purpotedly opened fire at the police personnel.

According to Kartikeya K Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dilip was apprehended on suspicion and he later confessed his involvement in the daylight robbery that took place at Shri Lakshmi Alankar Jewelers, located at Dhan Colony under the Ramkrishna Nagar police station limits in Patna, on April 19.

During interrogation, Dilip revealed that the weapons used in the crime had been concealed. Acting on this information, the police took him to the location for recovery.

While at the site, Dilip allegedly attempted to escape and opened fire on the police team. In response, officers acted in self-defense and returned fire.

A bullet struck Dilip in the leg, injuring him. He was immediately taken to Patna AIIMS and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police officials confirmed that four criminals were involved in the robbery, with Dilip being the prime accused. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects.

The accused looted gold and fled the scene on a motorcycle, which was later found to be stolen.

The original owner had already filed an FIR regarding the theft.

Investigators examined multiple CCTV feeds from across the city, including key routes such as JP Setu, Gandhi Setu, Digha–AIIMS elevated road and others.

A coordinated operation involving the Bihar Police STF and Dial-100 teams is ongoing. Authorities have intensified raids to apprehend the remaining accused.