‘People must remain vigilant against RSS’: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called upon people to avoid the company of Sanatanis, asserting that people should associate with those who stand for society, and avoid the company of opponents of social change and Sanatanis.

Speaking after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Mysore University and the new Jnana Darshan building, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also called for vigilance against the Sangh Parivar and RSS, stating that they had opposed B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution in the past and continue to do so even today.

Siddaramaiah praised Ambedkar as a great visionary who used his knowledge to bring about social change.

“He studied society deeply to understand it, and then applied his wisdom throughout his life for the betterment of society,” Siddaramaiah said.

He criticised the BJP and members of the Sangh Parivar for spreading false propaganda in Ambedkar’s name.

“They claim Congress defeated them in elections, but the truth is, Ambedkar himself wrote in his own handwriting that he was defeated by Savarkar and Dange,” Siddaramaiah noted.

He urged society to expose such lies of the Sangh Parivar by presenting the truth.

He explained that he had established the Ambedkar School of Economics so that students who study there would follow Ambedkar’s path.

“Ambedkar is Ambedkar himself. No one else can replace him. But everyone should follow his ideals and walk in his path,” he said.

Siddaramaiah elaborated that Ambedkar studied constitutions from around the world, adapted the best ideas, and gave India the world’s finest constitution suited to the Indian society.

Referring to the incident where a shoe was thrown at the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, he said it is proof that remnants of orthodox, casteist, and elite mindsets still exist in society.

He emphasised that the shoe-throwing is not just the concern of Dalits; everyone must oppose such acts.

“Only then can society remain on the path of change. I have faith in the ideas of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar. That is why rationality and scientific temper must be nurtured. Even after studying science, do not remain superstitious.”

Siddaramaiah welcomed the inauguration of the “World Scholar Ambedkar Sabha Bhavan” on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Ambedkar Study Centre at Mysore University.

He highlighted that inequality arises because not everyone gets equal opportunities.

“Education is not property inherited from one’s parents — opportunities must be made available. When opportunities are provided, people become learned and wise,” he said.

He concluded by asserting that Ambedkar is a great visionary who used his knowledge for social transformation.



