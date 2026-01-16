People will not accept Kejriwal as Punjab’s ‘super CM’: Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party’s state President Sunil Jakhar on Friday said Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of Punjab, and the people will themselves deal with his failures. However, the people of Punjab will not accept Arvind Kejriwal as Punjab’s “super CM”.

Under the leadership of Jakhar, the BJP laid siege to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence here to question the Aam Aadmi Party government for its failure to curb the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, rising gangsterism, corruption, and the spread of drugs.

Addressing the gathering, Jakhar said the party came to get House No. 50, meant for the Chief Minister, vacated from Arvind Kejriwal, who has become the de-facto ruler of Punjab. He said the people of Punjab want a Punjabi to be the Chief Minister, and they will not tolerate outsiders coming and ruling the state.

He added the BJP had come to help Mann reclaim his authority, but by getting party leaders arrested through the police, Mann had only harmed his own position.

The state BJP President said today the common man in Punjab is not safe and a “gangster raj” prevails.

“There is no protection for life and property. Development works are stalled, and corruption has reached its peak.”

In a sarcastic tone, Jakhar told CM Mann that the people of Punjab elected him as Chief Minister, not Arvind Kejriwal. He said the BJP had come to remind Mann to accept the fact that he himself is the Chief Minister, to step forward and discharge his duties, and to take care of Punjab.

He added that while the leaders from Delhi will eventually leave, CM Mann alone will have to answer to Punjab. Calling upon CM Mann to “protect his turban”, Jakhar urged him not to let Punjab’s honour be trampled at the feet of leaders from Delhi.

Continuing his political jibe, he said the BJP “is actually helping Mann to remove Kejriwal from Punjab”.

He added ever since leaders like Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, having little to do in Delhi, started frequenting Punjab, the state’s law and order situation has gone from bad to worse.

Jakhar said for the past four years this government has been raising emotional issues to hide its weaknesses so that people do not question it on real issues.

He reminded the Chief Minister that the people of Punjab have removed two governments over the issue of sacrilege, and despite four years having passed, the government has done nothing on the promises made by CM Mann on this issue.

He said last year the government launched a “war against drugs” for three months, but drug abuse has continued to increase.

By now launching a second phase and expressing a lack of trust in the police, the government has openly admitted its failure, Jakhar added.