Petition filed in K’taka HC against govt move to have Booker Prize awardee Mushtaq inaugurate Mysuru Dussehra

Bengaluru: Adding to the ongoing Mysuru Dussehra row in Karnataka, former BJP MP Pratap Simha on Saturday filed a petition in the High Court seeking a stay on the state government’s decision to have Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the historic festival.

The petition comes after the Karnataka government extended an invitation with honours to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dussehra. Questioning the government’s decision, Pratap Simha appealed to the court, stating that during the Dussehra inauguration, floral tributes must be offered to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari.

He pointed out that the custom involves the recital of Vedas, chanting of mantras, and performance of religious rituals, and alleged that Banu Mushtaq is anti-Hindu. “The government has unilaterally chosen Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra without consultations. She has also expressed views against the Kannada language,” Pratap Simha alleged.

He further mentioned in his petition that the royal family of Mysuru has also opposed the Karnataka government’s move in this regard. The government’s decision to allow Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he added. Meanwhile, the Hindu Jagarana Vedike has called for a ‘Mysuru Chalo’ agitation on September 9, demanding that Banu Mushtaq should not be allowed to inaugurate Dussehra.

The Vedike has organised a rally from Kurubarahalli locality in Mysuru to Chamundi Hills on September 9. Earlier, representatives of Hindu organisations had met Banu Mushtaq at her residence and submitted a memorandum urging her to decline the state government’s invitation to inaugurate the historic Dussehra festival, as it would hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

On August 22, while announcing the decision Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Banu Mushtaq, a writer from Hassan in Karnataka, will inaugurate the world-famous Dussehra Mahotsav this year. The festivities will begin on September 22, and Vijaya Dashami will be observed on the 11th day, which falls on October 2. This is a special occasion. She is a Booker awardee.” He further added, “Banu Mushtaq’s literary work ‘Hrudaya Deepa’ won the International Booker Prize. It is a matter of pride and joy for us that a woman writer from Karnataka has received this honour. Banu Mushtaq comes from a background of struggle. She was associated with farmers’ organisations, Kannada agitations, and progressive movements. It is significant that a woman has been invited to inaugurate Dussehra.” However, the BJP has released a video in which Banu Mushtaq is purportedly seen delivering a speech opposing the idea of equating the Kannada language with goddess Bhuvaneshwari and the yellow and red colours of the Kannada flag with turmeric and ‘sindoor’.

They professed that she does not respect Hindu sentiments and should not be allowed to inaugurate the Dussehra festivities. The government, however, has maintained that Mysuru Dussehra is a festival of the land and not strictly a religious event.