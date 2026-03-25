Ph.D. Awarded to Ms. Aarati T. of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University)

Mangaluru: St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) proudly announces the conferral of the Doctor of Philosophy degree upon Ms. Aarati T., Assistant Professor at the School of Engineering. Ms. Aarati T. has been awarded the Ph.D. for her doctoral thesis, meticulously researched and defended, titled “Numerical Investigations on Boundary Layer Flow of Micropolar Hybrid Nanofluids.” The degree was awarded by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Tamil Nadu.

Ms. Aarati T.’s research delves into the complex realm of fluid dynamics, focusing on the numerical analysis of boundary layer flow pertaining to micropolar hybrid nanofluids. This area of study holds significant implications for various engineering applications, including heat transfer enhancement, microfluidics, and advanced materials development. Her work contributes to a deeper understanding of the behavior of these specialized fluids under varying conditions, paving the way for potential innovations in related fields.

The doctoral research was conducted under the expert guidance of Senior Professor Dr. Subramanyam Reddy of Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu. Dr. Reddy’s mentorship provided invaluable support and direction throughout Ms. Aarati T.’s academic journey, contributing significantly to the success of her research endeavors.

Ms. Aarati T. is the daughter of Mr. Anil Kumar and Mrs. Saritha, and the wife of Mr. Bebeto G. Nair. Her accomplishment is a testament to her dedication, perseverance, and intellectual capabilities. St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) congratulates Ms. Aarati T. on this significant achievement and recognizes the commitment to academic excellence demonstrated through her rigorous research and scholarly pursuits. The University community anticipates her continued contributions to the School of Engineering and the broader academic landscape.