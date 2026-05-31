PIB Fact Check debunks message claiming India Post is offering gifts or rewards

New Delhi: PIB Fact Check on Saturday debunked a message circulating on social media, claiming that India Post is offering gifts or rewards under ‘Dak Seva Gifts’.

In a post on X, the Fact-check team said this claim is fake.

“@IndiaPostOffice has no connection with any such ‘Dak Seva Gifts’ offer, reward scheme, or lucky draw. Do not click on any suspicious links or webpages and never share personal information such as bank details, OTP, or Aadhaar number,” said the X post.

It further said that users can send any suspicious information (link, message, photo, or video) related to the Central Government to PIB Fact Check.

Earlier, the government warned citizens against a fake investment scheme being circulated online in the name of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which falsely promises monthly earnings of Rs 3 lakh on an initial investment of Rs 22,000.

In a post shared on social media platform X, PIB’s fact-checking unit clarified that the so-called “Quantum AI” investment platform is fraudulent and has no connection with the Government of India or the finance minister.

“Fraudsters are running a ‘Quantum AI’ investment scheme in the name of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, promising citizens a monthly income of Rs 3,00,000 against an initial investment of Rs 22,000,” the PIB Fact Check said.

The government categorically termed the claim “fake” and stated that neither the Union Finance Minister nor the Government of India is endorsing any such investment platform or scheme.

“Neither the Union Finance Minister nor the Government of India is endorsing any such investment scheme or platform,” FM Sitharaman stated.

The PIB Fact Check unit also urged people to remain cautious while dealing with suspicious investment links and online platforms that claim guaranteed high returns in a short period.

It warned that such schemes are designed to deceive people and make them lose their money.