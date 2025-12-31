PIB Fact Check dismisses claims of AI-generated images in National Water Awards evaluation

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit on Wednesday dismissed as fake claims circulating on social media that AI-generated images were used to secure the National Water Awards.

In a post, PIB Fact Check said some social media users alleged that AI-generated images, invitation cards and minor pits were falsely projected as large water reservoirs to obtain awards under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan–Jan Bhagidari (JSJB).

“These claims are fake,” the unit said.

Clarifying the evaluation process, PIB said the ‘Water Conservation – Public Participation’ category awards are assessed solely on the basis of entries available on the JSJB dashboard.

It said each recharge structure is tracked using GIS coordinates, geo-tagged photographs and financial details.

It further stated that entries submitted by districts undergo multi-level scrutiny by district authorities as well as the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and at least one per cent of the works are independently verified on the ground to ensure quality and authenticity.

The Fact Check unit also clarified that the Catch the Rain (CTR) portal is a separate platform and images uploaded there are not considered for awards evaluation.

It advised citizens to rely only on official sources for authentic information, saying misinformation can create unnecessary confusion.

The government also, in a separate statement, said certain social media posts had alleged that National Water Awards were secured by uploading AI-generated or duplicate images, invitation cards, or by depicting small pits as large water bodies. Some posts also circulated screenshots and old, unrelated images from the CTR portal to suggest manipulation in the awards process.

“These allegations are factually incorrect and misleading. Evaluation for the JSJB Awards is conducted exclusively on the basis of entries available on the JSJB dashboard,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti also categorically rejected claims of manipulation or misuse of images, warning that such misinformation misleads the public, demoralises field officers and community volunteers, and undermines a major national effort to strengthen India’s water security.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability, rigorous verification of works, and corrective action wherever irregularities are detected.