Pilikula Regional Science Center Commemorates International Moon Day with Engaging Program

Mangaluru: The Pilikula Regional Science Center marked International Moon Day on July 19th with a comprehensive program designed to highlight the significance of lunar exploration and its impact on society. The event drew participation from students, educators, and dignitaries, fostering a deeper understanding of Earth’s celestial neighbor.

The program was inaugurated by Sri Atul Bhat, a research scholar from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), who emphasized the importance of recognizing the significant milestones achieved in lunar exploration. Bhat underscored the Moon’s multifaceted influence on daily life, encouraging attendees to leverage the science center’s astronomy-focused initiatives. Dr. Shakeela, Assistant Professor at Srinivas University, and Smt. K. Maya Kudva, Associate Professor at Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management, were also in attendance.

Sri Atul Bhat subsequently delivered an in-depth presentation covering various aspects of the Moon, including its rotational and revolutionary periods, and detailed information about lunar craters. Vignesh Bhat, a scientific officer, and his team provided practical demonstrations using specialized kits, illustrating the Moon’s dimensions to the participating students. A dedicated exhibition entitled “The Moon” was also showcased within the planetarium.

Dr. Aruna Kumar N, Commissioner of the Pilikula Development Authority, addressed the audience during the closing ceremony. He noted that the program served as an opportunity to reflect on lunar discoveries and inspire future research endeavors. Dr. Ashok K.R., Director of the Regional Science Center, reiterated Pilikula’s commitment to organizing such educational programs and encouraged the public to take advantage of the resources offered.

Participating students and teachers shared their perspectives on the workshop’s various elements, with certificates of appreciation awarded to all attendees.

Mr. Jagannath, Curator of the center, extended a warm welcome to the gathering. Ms. Ambika served as the program’s host, and Ms. Sahana, Mentor of the Innovation Hub, delivered the vote of thanks. The event was considered a success, fostering a greater appreciation for lunar science and exploration among participants.



