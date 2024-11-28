PM-KISAN beneficiaries in Haryana’s Kurukshetra thank Modi government

Kurukshetra: The beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) in Haryana’s Kurukshetra are thankful to Modi government for providing monetary assistance under the scheme and restoring the dignity of farming community.

A couple of beneficiaries speaking to IANS said that the yearly assistance of Rs 6,000 has helped them greatly in tiding over crisis, from time to time.

“We get Rs 6,000 a year under this scheme. We thank the Central Government for this. Previous governments never thought about the farming community. But, under Modi government, we have been receiving this money for many years now,” Ajmer Singh, a PM-KISAN beneficiary said.

Jagir Singh, another farmer echoed similar views and said that there are many others like him getting financial assistance.

“We thank Modi government and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for this. BJP government is doing good work,” he said.

He further stated that we never received any assistance under previous regimes but Modi government ensured that farmers are taken care of.

Another local Balveer Singh said that he was getting Rs 6,000 per year.

“The money we get under the scheme also helps us in buying medicines, fertilizers and seeds. No government has ever given us anything before. We are getting this money under BJP government. Ever since the BJP government has come, farmers are getting full benefits,” he said.

PM-KISAN is a central scheme, under which an income support of Rs 6,000 is given to land holding farmer families in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The scheme, with 100% funding from Government of India, came into operation from December 2018.

The state government and UT administrations are entrusted with the task of identifying the farmer families for eligibility while the funds are directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries by the Centre.