Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. Commemorates Constitution Day with Emphasis on Juvenile Justice

Mangaluru: During a significant Constitution Day celebration organized by the Legal Department of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), Hon’ble Justice Anil Bheemsen Katti, a retired Judge of the Karnataka High Court, emphasized the urgent need to develop a robust legal environment and to bolster juvenile justice. The event was held at the Training Centre and presided over by Shri Nandakumar V Pillai, Director of Refinery, with the participation of a diverse gathering of employees, including senior officials and dignitaries.

The program commenced with a warm welcome from Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar, GGM HR, followed by the ceremonial reading of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution in Kannada, Hindi, and English, underscoring the day’s significance.

In his address, Shri Nandakumar V Pillai highlighted the importance of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution, collectively referred to as the ‘golden triangle’, due to their foundational role in safeguarding fundamental rights. He emphasized the vital connection between civic responsibility, democratic principles, and the effective functioning of constitutional values in India.

Shri Al Rafeeq Moideen, CGM – Legal, spoke about the relevance of Constitution Day, recalling a notable judgment by Justice Katti that involved awarding custody of a juvenile offender to his mother, thereby promoting a compassionate approach within the juvenile justice framework. He also reminded attendees that this day is celebrated nationwide as ‘National Law Day.’

Introducing the chief guest, Shri Satish Satyanarayana, GM – Materials, underscored the profound legal insights and contributions of Justice Katti, who retired from the Karnataka High Court in April 2024.

In his keynote address, Justice Katti remarked on the importance of instilling the reading of the Preamble as a habitual practice among children, arguing that it is essential for understanding the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the architects of the Constitution. He called for developing a conducive legal environment and ensuring that juvenile justice is a priority. The Justice also advocated for resolving commercial disputes through arbitration to foster compliance and avoid unintentional defaults.

The celebration concluded with the distribution of prizes to winners of quiz competitions related to constitutional knowledge. The event was expertly compered by Ms. Kavitha from the Legal Department, with a vote of thanks presented by Shri Praful Mohan, DGM – Legal, recognizing the contributions of all participants and organizers.

This day served as a poignant reminder of the responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution and the continued efforts needed to uphold justice and democratic values in India.



