PM Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss ways to enhance cooperation, including in AI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting on the sidelines of AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Thursday, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, including in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Recalling the historical ties that underpin India-UAE ties, both leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields. They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in AI,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is attending the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, on behalf of the UAE President.

The landmark event, being held for the first time in Global South, is being attended by several heads of state, Prime Ministers, Presidents, senior officials and key decision-makers in the Artificial Intelligence sector.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi late Wednesday to attend AI Impact Summit. Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani received him at the airport.

While extending a warm welcome to Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, the MEA posted on X, “A warm welcome to HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to the AI Impact Summit. MoS for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani received His Highness on arrival at the airport. India and the UAE are trusted partners in advanced technology working together to advance AI for a smarter and shared future.”

PM Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi stated that it was a moment of pride for the Global South that the AI Impact Summit is being hosted in India, while underlining the urgent need for the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence in a rapidly evolving technological era.

“I welcome you all to the biggest and most historic AI Summit in the world. India, where this summit is going, is a country that represents 1/6th of the world; it is a youth nation, a centre of the world’s largest tech pool and tech ecosystem. India makes new technology as well as adopts it,” he said.

“It is a matter of pride for the Global South that the AI summit is being organised in India,” he added.

During his address, an AI-enabled sign language interpretation was displayed in the backdrop, underscoring the practical applications of the technology being discussed at the summit.