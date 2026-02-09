PM Modi and Mauritian counterpart Ramgoolam discuss progress in bilateral ties ahead of AI Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening received a phone call from Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam as the two leaders reviewed progress in the wide-ranging cooperation between both countries ahead of their meeting during the next week’s AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

“Happy to receive a phone call from my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. We reviewed progress in the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Mauritius since our memorable meeting in Varanasi last year,” PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

“Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the special, historic and people-centric ties that unite our two nations. India and Mauritius will continue to work together to achieve shared objectives of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. I look forward to welcoming him to India for the AI Impact Summit next week,” he added.

India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties. As India’s key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Mauritius holds a special place in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ and is a key partner in the Global South.

Following PM Modi’s visit to Mauritius in March 2025, Ramgoolam undertook a State Visit to India in September 2025 which was his first overseas bilateral visit in his present term.

Prime Minister Modi and his counterpart from Mauritius had held delegation-level talks in Varanasi where both sides comprehensively reviewed the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between both countries and identified new opportunities to deepen collaboration across sectors of mutual interest that will drive shared prosperity for both countries, their peoples, and the region.

“It is a matter of pride for India to be a trusted and primary partner in Mauritius’ development. Today, we have decided on a Special Economic Package keeping in mind the needs and priorities of Mauritius. It will strengthen infrastructure, create new employment opportunities and strengthen health facilities,” PM Modi said while addressing a joint press meet alongside Ramgoolam during which he announced India’s special economic package for Mauritius that supports infrastructure, employment and healthcare sectors.

“The first Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside India has now been established in Mauritius. Today, we have decided that India will support the construction of AYUSH Centre of Excellence 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National (SSRN) Hospital and Veterinary School and Animal Hospital in Mauritius. We will also take forward projects like the Chagos Marine Protected Area, the ATC tower of the SSR International Airport and the expansion of the highway and ring road. This package is not an assistance, it is an investment in our shared future,” he added.

PM Modi had also announced that India’s IIT Madras and Indian Institute of Plantation Management have signed agreements with the University of Mauritius and stressed that these agreements will take mutual partnership in research, education and innovation to a new level.

Welcoming the Mauritian leader to Varanasi, PM Modi said, “It is a matter of pride for me to welcome you in my parliamentary constituency. For centuries, Kashi has been a symbol of India’s civilization and culture. Our traditions and values reached Mauritius centuries ago and became deeply rooted in its way of life. And today, when we welcome friends from Mauritius in Kashi, it is not just a formality but a spiritual union. That is why I proudly say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family.”

“Mauritius is an important pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision Mahasagar. In March, I had the privilege of attending the National Day celebrations of Mauritius. At that time, we gave our relations the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership. Today, we have reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation in detail. We also exchanged views on regional and global issues,” he had added.