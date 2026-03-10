PM Modi believes women’s role in development: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country with the spirit of being the “Pradhan Sevak” (chief servant) and believes that for India to transform into a developed nation by 2047, the role of women alongside men is extremely important.

Vijayendra recalled that when B.S. Yediyurappa was Chief Minister, the birth of a girl child in poor families was often seen as a curse.

“Yediyurappa made people realise that the girl child is not a curse but a ‘Bhagyalakshmi’, and implemented the Bhagyalakshmi scheme. The BJP government worked to build a future for that girl child,” he said.

He added that in rural areas, due to a lack of basic facilities, many girls were forced to drop out of school after the 5th, 6th or 7th standard.

“Through the bicycle scheme introduced by Yediyurappa’s government, many girls were able to continue their education,” he noted.

Referring to an incident in Belagavi where a Scheduled Tribe woman was allegedly stripped, Vijayendra criticised the state government, saying that the Assembly session was taking place in Belagavi at the time and the Chief Minister, Home Minister and other ministers were present there.

“Just 10 kilometres from Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, a Scheduled Tribe woman was stripped in broad daylight. But the Chief Minister remained inactive,” he alleged.

He said the government had failed to instil confidence among women. “As the BJP state president, I visited the family and offered them support and reassurance,” he added.

Vijayendra emphasised that awareness among women has increased and that mothers should not remain confined to the kitchen but come forward to take leadership roles in society.

“Women today have the determination to move ahead and lead society. As a result, they are achieving success and taking leadership roles in politics and other fields,” he said.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to women’s reservation, noting that by electing Droupadi Murmu, a woman from the Scheduled Tribe community, as the President of India, Modi demonstrated his sincerity.

Vijayendra said International Women’s Day is celebrated meaningfully across the country and the world, honouring women’s achievements while highlighting gender equality and awareness of women’s rights.

He added that women have historically been respected in India, with mothers revered with the status of divinity.

Karnataka, he said, has given birth to saint Akka Mahadevi and produced great women such as Kittur Rani Chennamma and Onake Obavva.

Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, BJP Mahila Morcha State President C.S. Manjula, MLC Bharathi Shetty, former State Secretary Bharathi Mugadum, former Mahila Morcha State President Geetha Vivekananda, former Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission Pramila Naidu, and several Mahila Morcha office-bearers were present at the event.



