PM Modi bows before people of Bengal while attending Suvendu Adhikari’s oath ceremony

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday bowed to the people of West Bengal while attending the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. PM Modi arrived in Kolkata to attend the event.

After entering the Brigade Parade Grounds, PM Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister designate Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, took a ride in an open-air jeep and waved at the thousands of BJP workers and supporters who were present at the venue.

The entire Brigade Parade Grounds was decked in saffron colours. A large number of artists were performing to the tune of traditional drums.

After taking a ride in the vehicle, PM Modi went to the stage and met all the dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and other leaders.

However, PM Modi then greeted Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior workers of the BJP in the state, presented him with a shawl and took his blessings.

Later, the Prime Minister waved to the supporters and workers from the stage and bowed before them, thanking them for giving the BJP such a huge mandate in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In a social media post, PM Modi said, “I bow to the Jana Shakti of West Bengal!” He also shared a video clip of the moment.

Following this, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal in Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of PM Modi and a host of other dignitaries.

After a decade and a half, there has been another political change in the state. After the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP has come to power by bringing down the Trinamool Congress government. The party won 207 seats in the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly. Trinamool’s seats have come down to 80 from 215 it won in 2021.