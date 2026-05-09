PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Telangana tomorrow; to launch projects worth Rs 9,400 crore

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Telangana on Sunday, May 10, during which he will participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living in Bengaluru and launch, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad.

According to a statement by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Prime Minister will first attend the celebrations at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru at around 11 a.m. and later travel to Hyderabad, where he will participate in a public programme at around 3 p.m.

Founded in 1981 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living has grown into a global volunteer-driven humanitarian and educational organisation operating in 182 countries. PM Modi will participate in the organisation’s 45th anniversary celebrations as well as the 70th birthday celebrations of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

During the Bengaluru programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre, a meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being. He will also launch nationwide service initiatives focused on mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation and social transformation.

In Hyderabad, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate several infrastructure and industrial projects aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving logistics and boosting economic growth.

Among the key projects, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor at a cost of over Rs 3,175 crore. The project is expected to reduce travel time by nearly one-and-a-half hours while improving connectivity between Telangana and Karnataka.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor as part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. Spread across 3,245 acres and being developed at a cost of over Rs 2,350 crore, the project is expected to attract investments worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park at Warangal, also known as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, developed under the PM MITRA Scheme at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,700 crore. The park is aimed at strengthening India’s textile sector under the Centre’s “5F” vision — Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,535 crore, including sections of the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project covering 118 km and the Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass project aimed at reducing congestion and improving operational efficiency.

Further, PM Modi will dedicate the Indian Oil Corporation’s Malkapur Terminal Project in Hyderabad, developed at a cost of more than Rs 600 crore, to the nation. The terminal has been established to increase petroleum product handling capacity and meet the region’s growing energy demands.

In the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate Sindhu Hospital in Hyderabad to the nation. The hospital is a cancer-focused multi-super speciality quaternary care not-for-profit institution spread across 2.1 million square feet with 1,500 beds, 29 operation theatres and facilities across more than 33 super specialities.

According to the statement, the projects reflect the Prime Minister’s vision of “Viksit Telangana for Viksit Bharat” with a focus on integrated infrastructure development, economic growth and improved quality of life.