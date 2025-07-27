PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Mansa Devi stampede

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Mansa Devi stampede in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar that claimed six lives.

PM Modi extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that the local administration is assisting those affected, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a post on the social media platform X.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM @narendramodi,” the post read.

Expressing grief over the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier in the day said that extremely distressing news was received about the stampede.

He said rescue and relief operations were underway, and he was closely monitoring the situation.

“Extremely distressing news has been received about a stampede breaking out at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. Uttarakhand SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations, CM Dhami said in his post on X.

“The death of six people in the heart-wrenching stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply saddening. I pray to God that the souls of the departed find a place at His divine feet and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow,” the CM further said.

CM Dhami announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

He also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Authorities confirmed that relief work is still underway, and the situation is being closely monitored. Further details regarding the Haridwar incident are still awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Every year, Haridwar sees a massive influx of pilgrims during the month of Shravan, especially at the revered Har Ki Pauri and Mansa Devi Temple.