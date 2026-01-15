PM Modi extends Pongal greetings in Tamil, highlights cultural unity

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu celebrates Pongal, the State’s most significant harvest festival, with traditional fervour and large public participation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the people in Tamil, underlining the festival’s cultural, social, and national importance.

In a message shared on social media on Thursday, the Prime Minister wished citizens a joyous Pongal and described the festival as a deeply moving celebration that brings people together and strengthens bonds of love and unity within society.

He said Pongal serves as a reminder of the importance of agriculture and respect for hard work, reflecting the highest values of Indian culture.

PM Modi expressed hope that the festival would inspire renewed enthusiasm and motivation among people to achieve their goals, while also praying for good health and well-being for all.

Pongal, celebrated over four days in mid-January, marks the end of the harvest season and honours farmers, cattle, nature, and the Sun god.

Rooted in agrarian traditions, the festival symbolises gratitude, prosperity, and communal harmony, cutting across caste, class, and religious boundaries.

From village homes to urban neighbourhoods, the boiling of rice, drawing of kolams, and community gatherings remain central to the celebrations.

In a separate post, the Prime Minister referred to his recent visit to Somnath, where he interacted with people during festivities linked to cultural exchange programmes.

He noted that participants had praised initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, which aim to strengthen historical and cultural ties between regions.

On the occasion of Pongal, PM Modi said he shared his views on the progress of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and how such initiatives reinforce the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” by fostering national integration through shared heritage.

The Prime Minister’s outreach comes at a politically significant moment, with Tamil Nadu heading towards the 2026 Assembly elections.

Cultural messaging, language outreach, and references to Tamil identity have increasingly become part of national-level political communication in the State.

While Pongal remains primarily a cultural and agrarian celebration, political observers note that such messages also resonate within a broader context of electoral engagement, identity, and outreach ahead of the crucial polls.

As Tamil Nadu celebrates Pongal with hope and gratitude, the festival once again stands as a reminder of the State’s deep-rooted traditions, its central role in India’s cultural mosaic, and the evolving political landscape leading into 2026.