PM Modi extends wishes on Guru Charan Yatra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the Guru Charan Yatra, invoking the timeless teachings and spiritual legacy of Sri Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur.

He urged the citizens, especially those residing along the yatra route, to participate in this spiritual pilgrimage and have darshan of the holy ‘Jore Sahib’.

Responding to posts by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on X, PM Modi said: “May the Guru Charan Yatra deepen our connect with the noble ideals of Sri Guru Gobind Singh-ji and Mata Sahib Kaur-ji. I urge people in the areas this yatra will cover to come and have Darshan of the holy ‘Jore Sahib’.”

Puri on X wrote, “The holy Jore Sahib ‘Charan Suhawa’ of the founder of Khalsa Panth, Dasam Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh-ji Maharaj and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur-ji have been with our family for more than 300 years.”

“Today, I feel humbled that my family will hand over the custody of the holy relics to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. A special Kirtan Samagam will be held at Gurdwara Moti Bagh today, October 22, 2025, where the devotees will be able to have a darshan of the holy Jore Sahib,” the Union Minister said.

The holy Jore Sahib will then be taken in Guru Charan Yatra and will be permanently placed at the birthplace of Dasam Pita in Takht Sri Patna Sahib, where the devout will be able to pay their obedience and perform darshan.

“The Guru Charan Yatra will begin on October 23 from Gurdwara Moti Bagh and reach Faridabad by night. On October 24, it will travel from Faridabad to Agra; on the 25th to Bareilly; on the 26th to Mahangapur; on the 27th to Lucknow; on the 28th to Kanpur; on the 29th to Prayagraj; on the 30th it will proceed through Varanasi to Sasaram; on the 31st, it will reach Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh, Patna Sahib; and on the morning of November 1, it will arrive at Takht Sri Patna Sahib, marking the conclusion of the Yatra,” added Union Minister Puri.

In the custody of Union Minister Puri’s family for nearly three centuries, the holy footwear worn by Guru Gobind Singh and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur has now found a new home — Takht Sri Patna Sahib, the birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru.