PM Modi forever dedicated to unity, integrity of nation, says Haryana CM on his birthday

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is forever dedicated to the unity, integrity, pride, and prosperity of the nation and ceaselessly striving for the upliftment with a target to reach the person in the last line, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday.

Extending birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday, CM Saini wrote on X, “From the most vulnerable sections of society to the unity, prosperity, and pride of the entire nation, our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is dedicated.”

He also posted a video message.

President of India Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings, lauding his extraordinary leadership that has transformed the nation’s journey of progress. In a message shared on X, President Murmu wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the trailblazer of a developed India, our esteemed Prime Minister, the honorable Shri @narendramodi ji.”

She described PM Modi’s life as a living testimony of “Nation First”, Antyodaya, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, crediting his leadership for giving dignity to the deprived and fresh energy to the nation’s capital.

“Under your guidance, we can all together realize the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047,” she noted.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined in extending greetings, describing PM Modi as “the world’s most popular Prime Minister, the true son of Mother India, and the flag-bearer of Indian culture.”

He underlined that under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s development has gained momentum, rights have reached the underserved, and the nation’s global stature has significantly risen.

“On behalf of the Modi family members of Assam, we pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Shankaradev for your excellent health and long life,” CM Sarma added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a heartfelt tribute, describing PM Modi as the “torchbearer of the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians” and “the world’s most popular politician”.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, “Heartiest birthday greetings to the illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the torchbearer of the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, who has positioned ‘New India’ in the front row on the global stage, the world’s most popular politician, the guide for all of us, and the one who has realized the vision of ‘One India – Excellent India’!”