PM Modi hands over GPRA Type-5 quarter keys to women allottees in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Redevelopment Plan in New Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar on Sunday and handed over the keys of the Type-5 quarters to the female allottees.

Spread across key locations such as Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri, these projects are part of the government’s programme to modernise GPRA colonies and create world-class infrastructure for Government employees and administrative offices.

The projects, worth Rs 15,200 crore under the GPRA plan, have been redeveloped through an innovative self-sustainable financial model that ensures the redevelopment is carried out without burdening the public exchequer.

Under this model, the government is developing and monetising a limited portion of the project area for commercial and residential space to finance the entire project.

The revenue generated from it is being used to fund the redevelopment of modern government housing, supporting infrastructure and public facilities.

The redevelopment plan will provide more than 9,350 modern flats for government employees, along with the creation of approximately 48 lakh square feet of office space, which will significantly enhance administrative efficiency while also generating monetisation potential.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Delhi metro projects worth about Rs 18,300 crore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate two new corridors of the Delhi Metro.

These include the Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur (Pink Line) corridor of around 12.3 km and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park (Magenta Line) corridor of around 9.9 km. The new connectivity will benefit several areas of Delhi, including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa, Majlis Park, among others.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro, covering a route length of around 16.10 km. The three new corridors are R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

These corridors will provide direct connectivity to several important locations in the national capital and improve connectivity for residents travelling between Noida, South Delhi and the airport.