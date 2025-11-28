PM Modi joins Gita recitation in Udupi, says he received strength to serve better

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively and enthusiastically participated in the ‘Laksha Kantha Gita’ chanting at the Udupi Sri Krishna Math in Karnataka on Friday, along with one lakh devotees.

After the event, the Prime Minister said that he received strength and blessings to serve the nation better.

Seated on the stage with religious seers, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other dignitaries, PM Modi was given a brochure containing the verses of the Bhagavad Gita. Along with the dignitaries and the large gathering, he joined in reciting the verses and was seen chanting them with seriousness.

PM Modi recited verses from Chapter 15 – Purushottama Yoga of Bhagavad Gita – followed by the last 10 shlokas of the final chapter.

Addressing the gathering later, he said, “Participating in the Gita recital with one lakh people is like attaining the fruits of innumerable good deeds. The felicitation and the feelings expressed towards me have given me immense blessings. I will strive to become worthy of what is expected from me and work harder.”

Quoting the Ram Charit Manas, the Prime Minister said that in Kalyug, chanting the Bhagavad Gita and kirtans are means of spiritual achievement. He added that when one lakh people recite the Gita in one voice, the vibrations create a new energy and power for both mind and body.

“This energy is the power of spirituality and social unity. This initiative has created a new experience and displayed to the world the strength of collective consciousness. I bow to Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji for turning this vision into reality. His global initiative for the Koti Gita Yagna is a movement dedicated to Sanatana Dharma,” he said.

Praising youngsters who are taking interest in the Gita, he said that India has a tradition of imparting knowledge of the Vedas, Upanishads and Shastras to the younger generation. This programme, he added, has also helped connect youth with the Bhagavad Gita.

Prime Minister Modi also hailed Udupi’s significant contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Recalling his recent visit to Ayodhya, he said, “Three days ago, I was in Ayodhya for the Dharma Dhwaj hoisting. The entire nation knows the important role Udupi played in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.”

He recalled the contribution of the late Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji, noting that the flag hoisting ceremony in Ayodhya was also an outcome of his efforts. PM Modi said that the construction of the Ram Temple holds special meaning for Udupi, as one of its grand entrances has been named after Jagadguru Madhvacharya.

He added that Jagadguru Madhvacharya, who propounded the Dvaita philosophy, guided society during turbulent times and built the Ashta Mathas, which continue to serve the people through devotion, knowledge and food distribution.

The Prime Minister also remembered great saints like Purandaradasa and Kanakadasa, who brought devotion to the common people through simple Kannada. He said their influence remains strong among youngsters even today, noting that many youth on social media listen to devotional content that transports them into a spiritual space.

Expressing his fondness for Karnataka, he said that visiting the state, known for its warm hospitality, always brings him joy.

PM Modi later visited the Madhwa Sarovara, had darshan of the deity and performed a special puja.

He unveiled the “Kanaka Kavacha” (a golden covering) for the sacred “Kanakana Kindi” at the mutt and garlanded the statue of Kanakadasa. (The Kanakana Kindi refers to the legendary moment when Lord Krishna’s idol turned to give darshan to Kanakadasa, who was denied temple entry due to his caste.)

PM Modi also interacted with all seers of the Ashta Mutts at the Chandrashale and received their blessings.