PM Modi makes 9 civic pledges after attending event at Sri Krishna Math in Karnataka’s Udupi

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, in a special appeal to the nation, urged people to adopt nine civic commitments, including conserving water, using local products, consuming millets, reducing oil in food, and visiting 25 Indian heritage sites.

He made these remarks while addressing a large gathering after participating in the ‘Laksha Kantha Gita’ chanting at the Udupi Sri Krishna Math in Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Prime Minister Modi said, “The Bhagavad Gita teaches us our responsibilities. Inspired by this, I seek certain commitments from you (people) — nine convictions needed for the contemporary world. With the blessings of seers, these messages will reach the common people.”

“The first conviction is to preserve water and rivers. The second is to plant a tree. Across the country, planting a tree in one’s mother’s name is gaining momentum. If Mutts also join this mission, it will become more impactful,” he added.

“The third conviction is to try to improve the life of at least one poor person. I am not asking for more,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said, “The fourth conviction is to think of Swadeshi. As responsible citizens, we must begin using local goods. India is progressing with the ideals of Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our economy, jobs and technology are becoming self-reliant.”

“Therefore, we must strongly promote the ‘vocal for local’ mantra. The fifth conviction is to encourage natural farming. The sixth conviction is to adopt a healthy lifestyle by consuming millets and reducing the amount of oil in our food,” he added.

“The seventh conviction is to incorporate yoga into our daily lives. The eighth conviction is to help preserve manuscripts. Much of our ancient knowledge lies within them. To protect this legacy, the Centre is working on the ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’,” he noted.

“The ninth conviction is a vow to visit 25 heritage sites of India. Let me suggest a few. In Kurukshetra, the Mahabharat Anubhav Kendra has been established. I urge you to visit the place and experience the life of Lord Krishna. In Gujarat, the marriage ceremony of Lord Krishna and Rukmini is celebrated every year at the Madhavpur Mela. People come from across the country, especially from the Northeast. Next year, you should also try to participate,” the Prime Minister said.

“Lord Krishna’s life and every chapter of the Gita convey the message of ‘karma’, ‘kartavya’ and ‘kalyan’. For us Indians, 2047 is not just Amrit Kaal; it is a period of duty to build a Viksit Bharat. Every person and every institution has a responsibility, and Karnataka’s contribution in this is significant. All our efforts must be dedicated to the nation. With a sense of duty, a Developed Karnataka will help realise the dream of a Developed India,” he added.

“Even today, when a devotee like me sees Lord Krishna through a little window, it creates a connection with Kanaka Dasa’s devotion. I am fortunate that I have had the opportunity to express my devotion earlier as well. Lord Krishna’s teachings are relevant for all times,” he said.