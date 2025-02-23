Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Makhana farmers in Darbhanga ahead of PM Modi’s Bhagalpur rally

Patna: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bhagalpur.

He met with Makhana farmers, discussing challenges in farming and crop marketing.

He listened to farmers’ concerns and assured government support for boosting Makhana cultivation and trade.

The Union Minister participated in the Makhana plantation along with farmers in the agricultural fields of Darbhanga.

“PM Narendra Modi is coming to Bhagalpur to release financial aid for farmers. With a single click, Rs 22,700 crore will reach farmers across India, benefiting around 77 lakh farmers in Bihar.”

Minister Chouhan emphasised that the NDA government does not formulate policies from Krishi Bhawan alone but engages directly with farmers.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to Makhana farmers and discussed plans to establish a Makhana Board to address their concerns.

“In forming a Makhana Board, the government will incorporate Makhana farmers’ suggestions while setting up the board. The NDA government engages with farmers on the ground rather than making policies in isolation,” Minister Chouhan said.

The Union Minister will visit Bhagalpur to oversee arrangements for the Prime Minister’s event.

“The Prime Minister’s visit to Bhagalpur is not election-driven, as he will also travel to Assam, where no elections are scheduled. Compare our Prime Minister’s visit with previous governments. We stay with the people,” he said.

PM Modi will reach Bhagalpur on Monday noon and stay for more than one hour at the venue. He will address a massive rally and release the 19th installment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi for farmers nationwide.

The BJP leaders are expecting more than five lakh farmers to turn out for the Prime Minister’s event.

With the Makhana Board initiative and financial aid for farmers, the NDA government continues its focus on agricultural reforms in Bihar and across the country.

The visit reflects the government’s continued focus on agricultural reforms and farmer welfare in Bihar.