PM Modi remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, hails his legacy on Parakram Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Parakram Diwas event in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands through video link on Friday. In his address, PM Modi noted that January 23 marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose bravery continues to motivate people and evoke deep respect.

The Prime Minister said Parakram Diwas has evolved into a major celebration of national pride in recent years. He described Netaji not only as a freedom icon but also as a forward-thinking leader who envisioned a modern India rooted in its civilisational wisdom.

PM Modi said it is essential to introduce Netaji’s ideals to the youth. He noted that initiatives such as a museum at the Red Fort, a statue near India Gate, tributes to the Indian National Army (INA) in Republic Day parades, and disaster management awards in Netaji’s name were aimed at honouring his legacy and inspiring young people.

The Prime Minister said Netaji believed the nation must be strong, as weakness hinders progress.

“In this century, India is emerging as a determined power,” he said, citing Operation Sindoor as an example of India responding decisively against threats.

He said defence self-reliance is advancing and that the country is moving from dependence on imports to increasing exports, which have crossed Rs 23,000 crore.

The Prime Minister also referred to indigenous missiles such as BrahMos gaining international recognition and said the armed forces are being strengthened through domestic capabilities.

PM Modi said that with 1.4 billion people united, India is pursuing self-reliance through Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi principles.

He also referred to the sequence of key national dates — Parakram Diwas on the 23rd, National Voters’ Day on the 25th, Republic Day on the 26th, Beating Retreat on the 29th, and Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary on the 30th — calling it a new tradition of honouring the Republic’s spirit.

The Prime Minister also conveyed greetings to people on the occasion.

Noting that the main Parakram Diwas celebrations in 2026 were being held in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, PM Modi underlined the islands’ legacy of heroism, sacrifice and determination.

He recalled freedom fighters such as Veer Savarkar enduring hardships in the Cellular Jail and highlighted the islands’ links with Netaji. Andaman, he said, represents the enduring spirit of freedom, and despite oppression faced by many revolutionaries, the resolve for independence only grew stronger.

PM Modi said the tricolour was raised on December 30, 1943, much before 1947. He recalled hoisting the flag at the same spot in 2018 during the 75th anniversary, saying the national anthem and the fluttering tricolour by the sea felt like the fulfilment of countless patriots’ aspirations.

He alleged that after Independence, the islands’ rich history was neglected due to political insecurities. He further claimed that attempts to attribute the freedom struggle to one family led to historical neglect.

PM Modi pointed out that even after seven decades of Independence, many places in the islands carried colonial-era names linked to British officials.

The Prime Minister said his government corrected this by renaming Port Blair as Vijaypuram and renaming islands as Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and Subhash Dweep. He added that in 2023, a total of 21 islands were named after Param Vir Chakra recipients.

Among those present at the event were Andaman and Nicobar’s Lieutenant Governor Admiral D.K. Joshi (Retd.), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose INA Trust Chairman Brigadier (Retd.) R.S. Chikara, and freedom struggle veteran Lieutenant R. Madhavan.