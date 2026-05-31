PM Modi to address 134th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 134th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

The programme is scheduled to be broadcast at 11 a.m. across All India Radio (Akashvani), DD News and official government digital channels.

In the previous episode of the programme on April 27, the Prime Minister highlighted the National Archives of India’s unique digital database created through the dedicated Abhilekh Patal Portal, enabling access to more than 20 crore invaluable documents related to India’s history.

The Abhilekh Patal Portal for Access to Archives and Learning is an initiative of the National Archives of India aimed at making its vast repository of archival records easily accessible to the public with just a click.

The platform contains reference material of nearly 100 million files preserved by the institution.

Addressing the episode of his last radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister underlined the growing role of technology in connecting people with their past.

“In these rapidly changing times, technology has become a huge part of our lives. Today, we are witnessing the wonders of technology in connecting our past with the present. A recent development in this direction has delighted those involved in education and history,” PM Modi said.

“Just a few days ago, the National Archives of India shared a unique database on a dedicated portal. This organisation has digitised and made public more than 20 crore invaluable documents. Some of these are very interesting — 7th-century Gilgit manuscripts written on Bhoj Patra. Here, you will also find an interesting 8th-century text, Shri Bhuvalay. This text, based on numbers, is in the form of a grid,” he added.

The Prime Minister also talked about Class 12 student Sanjana Philo Chacko from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram who brought laurels to the country by winning a silver medal at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2026 held in France’s Bordeaux.

In the same episode, PM Modi also made a pointed reference to Kalari cheese — a traditional delicacy of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

He described cheese as the part of India’s cultural heritage and hailed its ‘global recognition and triumph’ at the International cheese competition held some time ago in Brazil.