PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects, including Purnea Airport, on Sep 15

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Purnea district of Bihar to address a massive rally and inaugurate a series of major development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore, including the much-awaited Purnea Airport.

The airport inauguration will mark Bihar’s fourth operational commercial airport, after Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at the new Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which is expected to significantly enhance passenger handling capacity in northeastern Bihar.

In line with his government’s focus on improved connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several rail projects, including the foundation stone of the Bikramshila-Katareah rail line (Rs 2,170 crore), providing a direct rail link across the Seemanchal and Bhagalpur regions.

He will also inaugurate the Araria–Galgalia (Thakurganj) rail line (Rs 4,410 crore), and flag off new train services including Vande Bharat Express between Jogbani and Danapur, apart from Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa–Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani–Erode.

These services will improve access and integration across districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna, while connecting Bihar to Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar, aimed at promoting production, developing new technology, strengthening post-harvest management, and boosting exports and branding.

Bihar, which contributes nearly 90 per cent of India’s total makhana output, will gain significantly from the board.

Districts such as Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria—the state’s makhana hubs—are expected to benefit directly.

Among the major projects, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a 3×800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur, Bihar’s largest private-sector investment worth Rs 25,000 crore.

Designed on ultra-supercritical, low-emission technology, the project will boost the state’s power supply and energy security.

He will also launch Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2,680 crore, focusing on canal upgradation, desilting, reconstruction, and capacity enhancement.

The project aims to improve irrigation, control floods, and strengthen agricultural resilience across northeastern Bihar.

PM Modi will inaugurate a Sex-Sorted Semen Facility in Purnea, the first of its kind in eastern and northeastern India under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

The facility will produce 5 lakh doses annually using indigenous technology, supporting dairy farmers with higher chances of female calf births, which reduces the economic stress of the cattle farmers and boosts incomes.

The Prime Minister will also participate in Griha Pravesh ceremonies for 35,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY (R) and 5,920 urban beneficiaries under PMAY (U), handing over keys to a few recipients.

Additionally, he will distribute Community Investment Funds worth Rs 500 crore to Cluster Level Federations under DAY-NRLM, strengthening women-led self-help groups and rural livelihoods.

Besides PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda will also visit Bihar next week.