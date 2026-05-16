PM Modi to meet Netherlands Prime Minister, King Willem-Alexander during official visit

The Hague: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten and will also meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on Saturday as part of his official visit to the country.

The Prime Minister is also expected to address the Indian community and interact with leading business leaders from the Netherlands during his stay.

PM Modi will remain in the Netherlands till May 17. This marks his second visit to the country, with his previous visit taking place in 2017. The current visit comes at an important juncture in India-Netherlands bilateral relations and is expected to further strengthen strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday evening as part of his multi-nation diplomatic tour to enhance India’s strategic, economic, and technological partnerships across Europe.

Announcing the Prime Minister’s arrival, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, stating: “Goedeavond Nederland! PM @narendramodi has arrived in the Netherlands. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted India–Netherlands partnership and to engage with the largest Indian diaspora on mainland Europe.”

Earlier, during a special briefing on the Prime Minister’s visit, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, said, “Our partnership has considerably deepened over the last few years across traditional sectors of trade, investment, and priority sectors of WAH — water, agriculture, and health — as well as people-to-people ties. In recent years, cooperation has further expanded into strategic areas such as technology, innovation, defence, security, semiconductors, renewable energy, education, and the maritime domain.”

People-to-people ties continue to remain a significant pillar of the India-Netherlands bilateral relationship. The Netherlands is home to more than 90,000 non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin, as well as over 200,000 members of the Suriname Hindustani community. Additionally, around 3,500 Indian students are currently pursuing higher education at various universities across the country.

The visit carries a rich and substantive agenda and is expected to consolidate the new strategic dimensions of the partnership that have emerged through the sustained efforts of both countries.