PM Modi to meet Oman’s Sultan today, hold comprehensive review of bilateral ties

Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold comprehensive talks with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Thursday, focusing on the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

Discussions are expected to cover key areas including trade and investment, energy cooperation, defence and security, technology, agriculture, and cultural exchanges. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister is also expected to address business leaders from both countries at a business forum, aimed at strengthening commercial and investment partnerships.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi arrived in Muscat for the third and final leg of his three-nation visit. Upon his arrival, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, warmly received PM Modi at the airport.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other at the airport. A Guard of Honour was accorded to PM Modi as part of the ceremonial welcome.

Later, PM Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community at the hotel in Muscat, with hundreds of people carrying Indian flags, chanting “Modi Modi”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” as they enthusiastically welcomed the Indian PM.

PM Modi greeted and interacted with several members of the Indian community who had gathered in large numbers to welcome him. He also witnessed several cultural performances during the welcome ceremony.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Oman, underscoring the growing depth of the India-Oman strategic partnership.

The visit assumes special significance as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. It also follows Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s state visit to India in December 2023, reflecting the high-level political engagement between the two countries.

Briefing the media ahead of the visit, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said this would be Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Oman after his earlier trip in February 2018. He highlighted the enduring nature of India-Oman ties, rooted in centuries-old contacts through maritime trade and people-to-people connections.

“The Honourable Prime Minister will undertake a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with His Majesty the Sultan of Oman and exchange perspectives on regional and international issues of mutual interest,” Chatterjee said.

India and Oman currently share a comprehensive strategic partnership, characterised by robust cooperation across diverse sectors. Oman remains an important partner for India in the Gulf region, with strong collaboration in energy security, maritime cooperation, and regional stability.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit is expected to further consolidate bilateral relations and provide fresh momentum to India-Oman cooperation in the years ahead.

PM Modi arrived in Oman after concluding his two-day State visit to Ethiopia.