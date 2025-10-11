PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 42,000 crore in agriculture, allied sectors today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch and lay the foundation of projects and schemes worth over Rs 42,000 crore in the agriculture and allied sectors here on Saturday.

PM Modi will launch two major schemes in the agriculture sector, with an outlay of Rs 35,440 crore. This includes the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, which has an outlay of Rs. 24,000 crore, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“It has the objective of enhancing agricultural productivity, increasing adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices, augmenting post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block level, improving irrigation facilities and facilitating availability of long-term and short-term credit in the selected 100 districts,” the statement highlighted.

The Prime Minister will also launch the ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’ with an outlay of Rs. 11,440 crore.

It is aimed at improving productivity levels of pulses, expanding the area under pulse cultivation, strengthening the value chain – procurement, storage, processing – and ensuring reduction of losses.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation projects valued at over Rs 5,450 crore in the agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors, while laying the foundation stone for additional projects worth around Rs 815 crore.

PM Modi is set to participate in a special Krishi programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, and interact with farmers and thereafter, participate in a public programme, where he will address the gathering on the occasion.

“The programme underscores the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to farmer welfare, agricultural self-reliance, and strengthening rural infrastructure. It will focus on promoting modern agricultural practices, supporting farmers, and celebrating significant milestones in farmer-centric initiatives,” according to the PMO.

The projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include Artificial Insemination Training Center at Bengaluru and in J&K; Centre of Excellence at Amreli and Banas; Establishment of IVF Lab at Assam under Rashtriya Gokul Mission; Milk Powder Plants at Mehsana, Indore, and Bhilwara; Fish Feed Plant under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana at Tezpur, Assam; Infrastructure for Agro-processing Clusters, Integrated Cold Chain, and Value Addition Infrastructure, among others.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister include Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (Irradiation) in Krishna, Andhra Pradesh; Trout Fisheries in Uttarakhand; Integrated Aqua Park in Nagaland; Smart and Integrated Fishing Harbour in Karaikal, Puducherry; and state-of-the-art Integrated Aquapark in Hirakud, Odisha, among others.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will interact with farmers engaged in pulses cultivation, who have benefited from various government schemes aimed at establishing a value chain-based approach in Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries.